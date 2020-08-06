1/
Cecelia Dupuy Mooney
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecelia ("Ceil") Dupuy Mooney died on Friday July 31, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1936 in Plaquemine, LA. She received a bachelor's degree from LSU and her MSW from Barry University. Ceil worked at the North Miami Public Library for over 10 years. She earned a certificate in Spiritual Direction from St. Thomas University and helped start the Centering Prayer group at St. David's Catholic Church in Davie, FL.

Ceil was an incredible person, mentor, friend, and person of faith who her husband and children were blessed to have in their life. She is survived by her husband James Mooney; children Tom Mooney (Gilda), Ginger Moskowitz, and Emily Mooney; and grandchildren Jacob and Dylan Moskowitz and James Mooney.

In remembrance of Ceil's life, the family requests donations to the Hope Outreach Center in Davie, FL.

Funeral arrangements provided by Fred Hunter's.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved