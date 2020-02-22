|
|
Cecilia Barrera de Rodriguez, 82, passed away February 17, 2020. Born in Bogotá, Colombia on November 10, 1937. Daughter to the late Reinaldo and Leonor Barrera, the family moved to NYC where she graduated from Jamaica H. S.- Jamaica, NY and married her childhood sweetheart, Alberto Rodriguez. She relocated to Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. and raised her three children with unwavering dedication and love. Being fully bilingual her corporate endeavors were inclusive of a Private Investigative Office, Chiappone & Associates, Inc.; International Traffic Department at Motorola Inc. Communications Division; Aqua Gulf Transport in the Domestic and International Field and Executive Bilingual Secretary to the Corporate Lawyer and Finance Director at Unisys Corporation. She also lived in Greenville, SC and moved to Temple, TX to be near one of her daughters and experienced the birth of her fifth great-grandchild. Her enduring spirit and perseverance battled stage 4 liver cancer for 2 years. She is survived by her children Patricia, Mauricio, Jeanette, sons-in-law Emo and Nick; 7 grandchildren Kristen, Alex, Athena, Cayla, Amber, Sebastian, Geovanni, 5 great-grandchildren Namura Zacaria, Mary Parker, William Henry, Acie Rose, Melina Michelle; siblings Agustin, Louis, Clara, sisters-in-law Maureen, Marcia, Gloria and Maria Eugenia; 11 loving nieces and nephews and 22 grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by siblings Fernando, Gustavo, Maria and Leonorsita.
Final resting place will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1500 South State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL on March 11th at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2020