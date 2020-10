Jeanni was born November 17, 1948 in Poland, Ohio, to Eugene and Cecelia Pesa. Jeanni passed away October 7, 2020 at her home in Pompano Beach. She is survived by her loving husband Paul Blume, mother, sisters, daughter, and those she considered her own. Jeanni truly lived life on her own terms and inspired others to do the same. She enjoyed a life-long career teaching, mentoring, and playing bridge.



