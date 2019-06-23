Ceil Brown of Tamarac, Florida passed away on Tuesday June 11th, 2019 in the second month of her 100th year of life. She was born Celia Becker April 13, 1920 in the Bronx, N.Y. and was married to Mike Brown for 56 years until his passing on December 30th, 1996.



Ceil was a successful and well known real estate broker in South Florida for over 50 years as a V.P./Branch Manager of the Keyes Company and then as the founder of Ceil Brown Realty which she managed with her daughter Lynda. "Call Ceil to make a Deal"



Ceil is survived by her daughters Lynda Brown, Sandra Smallwood and Joanne Russo and by her son Steven Brown and her sister Etta Becker.



"For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." Gibran



We take comfort that Ceil and Mike are dancing, together now forever. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary