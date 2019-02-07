Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coral Springs Funeral Home
1420 N. University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33071
(954) 255-8411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coral Springs Funeral Home
1420 N. University Drive
Coral Springs, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church by The Glades
Burial
Following Services
Palm Beach Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Kuschel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad "Conner" Kuschel


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chad "Conner" Kuschel Obituary
Chad "Conner" Kuschel born February 9th, 1993, Plantation, FL passed away on January 31st, 2019. Conner loved his job as a Firefighter/Paramedic, traveling, and the Miami Marlins. He was also working toward earning a private pilots license. Conner is predeceased by Mother, Brenda White and Grandmother, Linda Jodway. He is survived by Father Chad L. Kuschel, Grandparents, Thomas and Carol Kuschel; siblings, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. Family and friends are invited to visitation at Coral Springs Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7th from 4:00-8:00 pm. Celebration of life will be held at Church by The Glades on Friday, February 8th at 10:00 am. Immediately followed by burial at Palm Beach Memorial Park.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries