|
|
Chad "Conner" Kuschel born February 9th, 1993, Plantation, FL passed away on January 31st, 2019. Conner loved his job as a Firefighter/Paramedic, traveling, and the Miami Marlins. He was also working toward earning a private pilots license. Conner is predeceased by Mother, Brenda White and Grandmother, Linda Jodway. He is survived by Father Chad L. Kuschel, Grandparents, Thomas and Carol Kuschel; siblings, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. Family and friends are invited to visitation at Coral Springs Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7th from 4:00-8:00 pm. Celebration of life will be held at Church by The Glades on Friday, February 8th at 10:00 am. Immediately followed by burial at Palm Beach Memorial Park.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019