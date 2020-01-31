|
Charles A. Koppenhofer 73, of Geneva, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on January 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born August 2, 1946 in New York, New York to William Koppenhofer and Claire Vaas Koppenhofer. Charles was a proud veteran of the Air Force that served his country during the Vietnam war. Charles married Jean Gayle in 1979 and they spent years traveling by RV around the country. Charles worked for 30 years in Sea World and was well loved by all of his coworkers. He enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading and collecting guns. Charles also loved action movies and his hobby of working on cars. After losing his wife Jean in 2016, Charles found love again and married Grace Criswell Koppenhofer in April of 2019.
Charles is predeceased by his first wife Jean Gayle Koppenhofer.
He is survived by his wife; Grace, son; Darrell (Jessica) Gayle, brother; Ed (Marion) Koppenhofer, nephews; William, Scott, and David Koppenhofer and close friend/"Mother" Karla Flowers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm. At Fairview Vista Condos Clubhouse 4105 Fairview Vista Point, Orlando, Florida. Charles will be placed in his final resting place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida in a private family ceremony.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 31, 2020