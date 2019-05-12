Charles Allen Morehead III, 58, of Plantation died suddenly on May 4th after battling Parkinson's Disease. Born and raised in Miami, Charles graduated from South Miami Sr. High School, The University of Florida, and The University of Miami's School of Law. He was a proud Gator and loved the practice of law. Charles was predeceased by parents, Charles Allen Morehead, Jr and Sheldon Salley Morehead. He is survived by loving wife, Deborah Ridarsick; his cherished children, Charles Allen Morehead IV (Ashley G.), Parker Andrew Morehead, Chandler Morgan Morehead; his precious grandchildren, Daphne Marion and Magnolia Jeanne Morehead; his sister, Marion "Mimi" Ford (Richards H.) and brother, Benjamin Hughes Morehead (Katherine H.). Fiercely loyal to family and friends, Charles had a rapier wit, an infectious laugh, and an unparalleled zest for life. His life was fabulously lived and serves as a reminder to always keep your engines on "GO"...he will be profoundly missed. A Celebration of Charles' life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. where Reflections will start at 3:00 p.m. at Hugh's Catering, 4351 NE 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL 33334. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Charles to . Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary