Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Franzblau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Franzblau M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles D. Franzblau M.D. Obituary
Former Davie pediatrician and Air Force veteran Dr. Charles D. Franzblau, died peacefully on April 11, 2019 in his home. He passed at age 79 and is survived by best friend and wife of 56 years, Marilyn nee Gross, children Sandra, Daniel (Scarlett) and Jean, and grandchildren Sophia, Elliot, Alex, Emma and Eric. He was the only child of Harriet and Edward Franzblau, formerly of Chicago. Funeral Services are at Beth David Memorial Gardens - Levitt Weinstein Chapel, 3201 N. 72nd Ave., Hollywood - on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:45 AM. Final internment is at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. Condolences can be posted to Levitt-Weinstein.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to or Edythe and Herbert Kay Parkinson Chapter at PO Box 801733, Aventura, FL 33180.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
Download Now