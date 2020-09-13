Charles David Long
Skip (Skipper), originally from Butler, PA entered into eternal peace Sunday, September 6, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL.
Skip was born February 18th, 1946 in Butler PA , graduated from Butler High School in 1963. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the Army. In 1970, Staff Sergeant Charles D. Long, earned the Bronze Star Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster) during a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was proud to serve his country and regretfully ended his service on June 30th, 1972.
After his discharge from the Army, Skip relocated to Pompano Beach, Florida. In 1984 married the love of his life, Sandy and quickly embraced his new family. For many years Skip and Sandy spent a great deal of time traveling. They enjoyed meeting new people, making new friends and spending time with family.
Skipper was known for his infectious personality, he was boisterous, kind-hearted, and generous in ways that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His uncanny ability to speak vibrantly and passionately on any subject garnered him many endearing friends.
Later in life the things that made him happiest was his dogs, Charlie and Brandee, working on crossword puzzles, Motown music and anything related to sports. While he enjoyed all types of sports, he especially loved his Pittsburg Steelers, a fan since birth, he often said he bled black and gold.
Skip is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Sandy (Andre-Caliguire) Long and his parents Charles Herbert Long and Ruth Marie (Kidd) Long, daughter, Linda Schuler and son, Jeffrey Andre.
He is survived by a loving and devoted family to include sons Francis Andre and Dreux Andre; daughters Michelle Ambrose, Tracy Maloney, Patrice Delaney; twenty-one grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
His strong faith in God's eternal love provides solace to those he leaves behind; the comfort knowing he will be close within our hearts and there he will remain throughout our life, until we meet again!
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to support.woundedwarriorproject.org
or tunnel2towers.org
. Condolences and memories may be left in Skip's online guestbook.