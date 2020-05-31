In Honor of PFC Charles (Chaz) Dilbert, who passed away in peace at the age of 96 inside his Deerfield Beach (FL) home on Sunday, May 24th. He was a paratrooper with the 187th regiment, 11th Airborne Division in World War II and a recipient of the Bronze Star.



He was the loving husband of Anita; father of Cliff, Marcia (Larry), Ron and Joel (Veronica); Grandfather to Karen, John, Michael (Celina), and William; Great Grandfather to Athena. He will be greatly missed by his Century Village friends, family, and all that knew him.



Anyone interested in giving a donation in his honor to Temple B'Nai Shalom at 954-421-7445 contact Sheila; or Home Base Program (Southwest Florida) at (239)770-2414 would be appreciated.



