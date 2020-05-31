Charles Dilbert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Honor of PFC Charles (Chaz) Dilbert, who passed away in peace at the age of 96 inside his Deerfield Beach (FL) home on Sunday, May 24th. He was a paratrooper with the 187th regiment, 11th Airborne Division in World War II and a recipient of the Bronze Star.

He was the loving husband of Anita; father of Cliff, Marcia (Larry), Ron and Joel (Veronica); Grandfather to Karen, John, Michael (Celina), and William; Great Grandfather to Athena. He will be greatly missed by his Century Village friends, family, and all that knew him.

Anyone interested in giving a donation in his honor to Temple B'Nai Shalom at 954-421-7445 contact Sheila; or Home Base Program (Southwest Florida) at (239)770-2414 would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved