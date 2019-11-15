Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Stirling Memorial Chapel
6970 Stirling Road
Hollywood, FL 33024
(954) 893-5311
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Stirling Memorial Chapel
6970 Stirling Road
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
the chapel of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church
701 North Hiatus Road
Pembroke Pines, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Donald Randall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Donald Randall Obituary
Charles Donald Randall, Sr., 76, of Dumfries, Virginia, passed away on November 13, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Don is survived by his cherished wife of 55 years Barbara, sons Charles, Jr. and Paul, loving daughter-in-law Lauren, and his treasured grandchildren Jonathon, Darren, and Mallory. He is also survived by other brother- and sister-in-laws, and a host of neices and nephews.

Serving in the United States Air Force, Don was stationed in South Korea. It was upon his return home to Homestead Air Force base that he met his wife, Barbara (Cookie). Don was a fire sprinkler fitter for Advanced Systems of Hollywood for over two decades. He was also a member of Sprinklerfitters Local Union No. 821. He was a man of few words with an enormous heart. He would do anything for his family and would also go above and beyond for friends in need. He was a "second dad" to many in the neighborhood in North Miami. He was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors, especially fishing trips to the Everglades. Family was first and foremost though, raising his sons and grandchildren to appreciate nature and to care about people. Above all else, his life belonged to his wife who stood with him through it all.

Family and friends will be received at Joseph A. Scarano Stirling Memorial Chapel, 6970 Stirling Road, Hollywood, Florida 33024 on Friday, November 15 from 5-8pm. A memorial mass will be held at the chapel of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 701 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 on Saturday, November 16 at 9:30a.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Military Family Association at www.militaryfamily.org/donate-now.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Stirling Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -