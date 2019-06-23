|
|
Charles E Huckins, Lighthouse Point ,passed away on June 20,2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his 3 children Barry,Bruce, and Brenda as well as 6 grandchildren and 12 ! grandchildren.He is predeceased by his wife Miriam and grandchild Bj.He was born in Jonesport ME and moved to Baltimore in 1956 where he met his wife at Bendix Radio Corp where they both worked him being an electrical engineer. Bendix moved in 1966 to Fort Lauderdale and In 1968 the family followed. He retired from Bendix avotics in 1991.He was an avid genealologist and a member of the Pompano ELks Lodge 1898.A memorial will be forthcoming later this year with his remains interred at Forst Lawn Cemetery in Pompano Beach FL
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 23, 2019