The Rev. Mr. Charles Ernest Pipes, H.R. of Boca Raton, 85, went home before Easter on April 16, 2019. Devoted husband of 63 years to Martha, adoring father to Cindy, Lori Kathleen and Elizabeth, beloved grandfather to Jacqui, John, Bethany, and Janet, and affectionate brother to Debra Parker of Dallas, Texas, Charlie was a compassionate friend to many. Charlie graduated from Texas Tech and Vanderbilt University Divinity School. In more than fifty years of ministry, he served churches from Fort Pierce to Key West. At age 33, he was elected moderator of his Presbytery and was later chosen three times as a commissioner to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA).A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to Trustbridge Hospice by the Sea, Grace Community Church Foundation, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance or the PC(USA) Board of Pensions Assistance Program.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2019