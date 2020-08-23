Charles "Chuck" F. Gress Jr., 72, of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. His parents are the late Charles F. Gress Sr. and Evelyn (Potter) Gress.



He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Gress, two sisters, Barbara Truntich of Crofton, Maryland and Janice Gettier of Ellicott City, Maryland, two nieces, three nephews, twelve great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew.



Charles enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on November 30, 1966. He served one year in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in August of 1970. He was employed by D&H Distributing Co. for 35 years until his retirement in 2010.



He passed the exam to receive his ham radio license when he was twelve years old making him an avid sixty year member of the ham radio community. Operating as K3NXH, he loved the challenge of making radio contacts from rare locations and national parks. Over the years, he earned numerous certificates and awards in the hobby and his selfless efforts helped other ham radio operators do the same.



He enjoyed an active social life and especially loved hanging out at the BambooTiki Bar at the Ocean Manor Resort where he was a regular. Over the years, he became close friends with many, many people and he treated them like family. Chuck was always willing to help his friends in any way he could and he was generous to a fault. It seemed that everyone he met fell in love with him. He will be sadly missed.



Due to Covid-19, gatherings in Florida and Maryland will be scheduled for a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn, Pompano Beach, FL. (954) 784-4000



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store