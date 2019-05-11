Charles H. Johnson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 10, 2019. He was a devoted husband of sixty-two years to his first wife Martha (nee Regan) and beloved husband of his second wife Sue Johnson.Charlie was a loving son to the late Junius and Rachel Johnson, much loved father of the late Tracy Johnson and dear brother to the late Jeane Johnson Stanfield. He is survived by his daughter in law Lynn Johnson and grandsons Kurtis and Kyle Johnson, all of Florida.For over thirty years Charlie worked with the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He and his first wife traveled extensively in their RV throughout the United States and Canada. He has been a resident of John Knox Village, Pompano Beach for over eighteen years where both were active members of the community. He will be remembered and loved by all who knew him.Those who wish to further honor his memory may do so by making a contribution to the John Knox Village Foundation, 651 SW 6th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.He had been a member of the Scholarship Fund for the employees for several years and also the Chapel Committee.A Celebration of Life will be held at John Knox Village on May 18, 2019 at 1p.m. A Military Burial with Honors will be held at a later date, at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2019