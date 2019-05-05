Charles H. "Chuck" Ritchie, 89, of Gainesville FL, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born October 12, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, NC as the only child of Ossie Dry Ritchie and Roy H. Ritchie. He attended public schools as a youth in Cabarrus County and graduated from Concord High School in 1948. He then joined the US Navy, serving as an engineer on the submarines USS Halfbeak and USS Trutta. Upon leaving the Navy in 1952 he enrolled at Catawba College, from where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1956, majoring in both history and psychology. He then worked at the University of Arkansas Bureau of Government for two years, followed by two years of graduate study at UNC – Chapel Hill.In 1960 Chuck went to work at the City of Fort Lauderdale planning department, where among other duties he led staff work on zoning code revisions and on the city's initial future land use plan. While employed there he obtained a Master of Public Administration degree from Florida Atlantic University in 1980. During his career with the city Chuck earned a reputation among his colleagues, elected officials, and the public for his integrity and genial professionalism. He retired from the city as planning director in 1988, and until 2004 ran a private practice delivering planning consulting services to developers, residents, and business owners within the city. Chuck was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale, where he served several terms as elder and trustee, guiding the administration, expansion, and renovation of church properties. He loved his family and in 2006 Chuck moved with his wife to Gainesville, where he enjoyed being a doting grandfather to his grandchildren. He was a history buff and an avid collector and researcher of vintage firearms.Chuck is survived by his wife of 52 years, Helen Janet Ritchie; his children Charles Mark Ritchie, Ronald Jeffrey Ritchie, and Ana Michele Williams; son-in-law Brent Williams; and his grandchildren Bryce Williams and Brock Williams.In lieu of flowers the family of Chuck Ritchie requests that donations be sent to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90 Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606-3809 or to St. John's Heritage Center c/o St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 St. John's Church Road, Concord, NC 28025. A military memorial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a time and date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary