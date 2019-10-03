|
Charlie DiMatteo, loving and devoted husband of Anita Pollak DiMatteo, father to sons Charles Jr., of Massachusetts and Robert of New Hampshire, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, after a short illness. He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Charlie was born and raised in Boston, Mass., one of 9 children. He served in the Army-Air Corp from 1942-1946, flying 16 missions under fire over the China-Burma-India Hump. He was seriously wounded during this time and was honorably discharged with several medals and honors.
Charlie returned home following the war and continued the family business, a successful produce market in Boston, which he operated until his retirement to Florida. Many charities benefited from Charlie's generosity and he was a life-time member of the and the .
In honor of Charlie's 100th birthday, he was awarded the American Flag flown over the Capitol Building on Jan. 9, 2019.
Visitation and Services for Charlie were held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kraeer Funeral Home and Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach. Burial followed in the Veterans Garden of Honor at Forest Lawn North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Post 133 American Legion, 171 SW 2nd St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019