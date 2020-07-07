"Chuck" Charles James Lafferty, 88, of Delray Beach, FL passed on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born on March 15, 1932 to Marie B. and Charles L. Lafferty, Chuck grew up in Haddonfield, NJ along with sister Joan and brother Bill. He attended Villanova and then served in the U.S. Navy. Charles and his family moved to Miami, FL where he was in the HVAC business. Chuck is survived by his wife Ginny Lafferty, his sister Joan E. Lafferty and his children from his first marriage: Tom (Ellen), David (Lynn) and Carol Ann Lafferty. Beloved grandchildren Chelsea Lafferty, Amanda (Marc) Lytle, Madeline, David and Megan. He was predeceased by his brother, William "Bill" Lafferty. Chuck enjoyed traveling with Ginny, including the years having lived and visits to Trinidad and Tobago. HVAC & Associates served as Chuck's "work home" for 30 plus years. Services and celebration of life will be held at a future date at the South Florida National Cemetery. All who knew him were a recipient of Chuck's kindness and good nature. He enjoyed his friends, a great meal and was most happy when those intersected. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407



