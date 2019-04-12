|
Charles "Mac" McElyea, Jr., 87, of Dania Beach, passed away April 10, 2019. A life-long resident, owner of Mac's Towing and former Mayor of Dania Beach. Pre-deceased by wife Carole in 2003. Survived by son Tom (Debbie); daughters Wendy (Don) Shaver and Cari McElyea Kresa; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13th, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm with a prayer service at 1:00 pm all at Landmark Funeral Home followed by interment with Military Honors at Dania Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Honor Flight South Florida - honorflightsouthflorida.org or Tower's with a Heart - towerswithaheart.org Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019