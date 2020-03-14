|
Charles Philip McMullen passed away December 14, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. He was 79. He was born in Sudbury, Ontario Canada on April 29, 1940 and moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1977.
Everyone knew him as Phil. Phil was a natural born entrepreneur. He was a problem-solver who was never afraid to start or try anything. No matter the challenge, Phil would find a way. He had several companies spanning multiple industries, beginning in construction with Landmark Concrete. He then shifted his focus to restaurants with the old Fast Eddies, which later became McGuires, on Andrews Ave., and The Naked Turtle in Mississauga and Birlington, Ontario Canada. He also ran The Lighting Center in Miami. Lastly, he was the co-owner of The Field in Dania Beach, a runaway success. Phil faced numerous naysayers, when it came to The Field, but he never backed down. His dedication paid off.
When people needed help, they came to him. Sometimes he said no, but usually he said yes. He was a big man, boisterous at times (a lot of the time), but a teddy bear at heart. He spoke sincerely and with a humor all his own.
Phil is survived by his wife Marie Witort-McMullen, his daughter Candice, grandchildren Hannah Giunto, Keegan, Colton, Bryce and Quinton O'Brien and his son-in-law Wayne. He has now joined and met his late daughter Vicki O'Brien.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the near future.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020