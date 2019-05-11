|
Myrick, Charles R. age 83 of Sunrise, Florida passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Charles was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina to the late Julian and Hattie Myrick on July 26, 1935. He retired from Biggers Brothers as a route salesman after 30 years. He is survived by his daughter: Debra Jayne Myrick and his son: Charles Harold Myrick and 2 grandchildren.Visitation to be held at Boyd-Panciera Funeral Home, 1600 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 AM Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Followed by interment in South Florida National Cemetery at 1:30 PM, Lane 1.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 11, 2019