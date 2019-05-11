Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Myrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ray Myrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Ray Myrick Obituary
Myrick, Charles R. age 83 of Sunrise, Florida passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Charles was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina to the late Julian and Hattie Myrick on July 26, 1935. He retired from Biggers Brothers as a route salesman after 30 years. He is survived by his daughter: Debra Jayne Myrick and his son: Charles Harold Myrick and 2 grandchildren.Visitation to be held at Boyd-Panciera Funeral Home, 1600 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 AM Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Followed by interment in South Florida National Cemetery at 1:30 PM, Lane 1.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.