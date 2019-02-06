Charles Richard Maer, born on July 4, 1929, passed away on January 31, 2019 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He raised his family in Teaneck, NJ and most recently lived in Boca Raton, FL.Charlie proudly served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II (WWII) and during the Korean War. He graduated from Hofstra University and went on to have a distinguished career in the pharmaceutical industry.Charlie lived his life with joy and happiness. He was warm and witty with a terrific sense of humor, always telling a funny story or joke with a big smile and his trademark sparkling baby blue eyes.He was an outstanding athlete with an appreciation for all sports including bowling, He played baseball in the Navy and briefly for a minor league baseball team. He was an extraordinary golfer with a remarkable love for the sport that began at the age of 10 and continued throughout his life. He cherished the friendships he made on the golf course and enjoyed the time he spent with his regular golfing buddies.Charlie was a dedicated husband and father, never too busy to coach little league, attend a school event or go on a family trip.His greatest achievement was his 62-year marriage to his sweetheart Marilyn. He is survived by his loving children, Linda Amendola and her husband Mike, Janis Hoey and her husband Donald, William Maer and his wife Kelly; his grandchildren Alexandra, Caroline, Jake, Brett and Alison, his beloved nieces and nephews and many cherished friends and family members. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Bradford.Services will be held on Thursday, February 7 at 11:00am at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Inc., W-150 Route 4 East, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Brad Hoey Memorial Scholarship Fund at Riverdell High School for Learning Disabled Student Athletes in memory of Charles Richard Maer, 815 Midland Road, Oradell, NJ 07649. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary