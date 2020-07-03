On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Charles S. Feingersh passed away peacefully in Delray Beach Florida at the age of 97. He is survived by his loving partner and companion Elaine Hollander, his children Micale Maddox (Bary), Jon Feingersh (Lisa), as well as his grandchildren Benjamin and Jacob Feingersh, and Elena and Alex Maddox. He is also survived by Elaine's children Lois Hollander (Steve Schlosser), Bret Hollander (Jian), and her grandchildren Sarah and Ben Hollander. His wife Adele Kemelhor Feingersh and their daughter Remi Feingersh predeceased him.
Charley (as he was known to all) was born 1923 in The Bronx, NYC and attended Townsend Harris Hall High School. He enlisted in the U S Air Force in 1942, flew in B-17s, was transferred to Intelligence, became an Infantry officer, learned Russian to support the intended invasion of Japan with the Soviet forces, and headed the US-Soviet Joint Commission in Korea in 1946. After discharge, he graduated City College of New York, and took graduate courses in Architecture and Law.
As his service days were ending, he proposed, and was very happily married, to Adele Kemelhor for 56 years, from 1945 to 2001.
He worked in the souvenir industry from 1948-1952, and then started his own company Charles Products, Inc., which imported and manufactured custom souvenir items for all the major tourist attractions, zoos, aquariums, and historic sites across the U.S. Charles Products also had accounts in Bermuda, Mexico and Canada. He and Adele also started a jewelry manufacturing business, Kaye Associates, and an advertising specialty business. While developing souvenir items in Europe and Asia, they took many side trips, going around the world several times for pleasure and fun. He sold the business successfully in 1990, and it is still one of the largest souvenir companies in the United States.
He and Adele built their "dream" house in Potomac, MD, in 1970 and lived there for many years before spending time in Florida. Adele passed in September 2001.
In 2006, Charles was extremely fortunate to meet another soul-mate in Elaine Hollander. This was the beginning of a wonderful new second married life. They also traveled for pleasure all over the world. They had numerous friends and loving family all over the United States. Elaine still resides in their home in Delray Beach, Florida.
Charles indulged in his favorite hobby of collecting First Day Covers, which are stamps issued by two countries for the same event. His collection is one of the most extensive in the world, and will be donated to the British Philatelic Society. He was the U.S. treasurer of the Joint Issues Society, a worldwide organization, with many philatelic friends in numerous countries. He was President of the Spyglass Walk Condo Association for many years, as well as serving on various board positions at Abbey Delray South. Charles and Elaine were active members in Kol Ami Congregation, with many warm relationships there.
He was known for his thirst for knowledge and discovery, his marvelous wit, his love of humor, enjoyment of books and music. He was one of the most knowledgeable students of all things Broadway, and gave frequent lectures and programs to packed audiences. He also was an extremely giving and charitable person, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Charles' life will be celebrated in a memorial service to be announced later. He will be interred in Arlington National Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.
Charles supported numerous charitable causes but his favorite was the Jewish National Fund Tree Planting Center; usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center
. The family requests any donations to be made to the Jewish National Fund Trees or a charity of your choice
.