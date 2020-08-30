Charles Schaeffer, 94, of Tamarac, passed away quietly at his home on August 24, 2020. Charles was married to his beloved Dorothy (nee Malinow) for 56 years until her passing in 2015. He is survived by sons Alan and Andrew, daughters-in-law Amy Lang and Amy Lawrence, granddaughters Melanie, Deanna, and Sara, and younger brother Jerome.



Charles was born in 1925 to Samuel and Nettie Schaeffer (nee Gvirtzman) and raised in the Bronx with Jerome and sister Muriel. He earned his bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Fordham University in 1949. His long career in pharmacy included retail, manufacturing and government, retiring from the New York State Department of Health after years of dedicated service. He was an active member of the Franklin Square Jewish Center for decades, a member of 1199 National Health Care Workers Union, and a Freemason. He had a passion for writing and his works were published by the Parkland Writer's Cafe in two compilations of short stories.



Charlie was a kind, caring man and he will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Beth Moses Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store