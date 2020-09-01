Charles Victor Sununu was born on December 18, 1949, and passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida.



He was born in Brooklyn, New York, grew up in Forest Hills, and received a B.A. degree from St. Michael's College in Burlington, Vermont, and following his passion for the theater and movies, worked on a Master's Degree in Communications at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.



Charles loved the theater. For more than a decade he pursued his dream as an actor, writer, director, and producer in dozens of off-Broadway, Regional, National Tours, Summer Stock, and Educational Theatre Productions. During this time, he also performed in several independent films, as well as serving as the U.S. Representative and Buyer for International Telefilms, the largest film distribution company in Latin America. He also worked tirelessly on a number of successful New Hampshire Gubernatorial Campaigns for his brother John H. Sununu.



From 1982 through 1991, he was a Senior Vice-President of Investments for Merrill Lynch and Prudential Securities. He was devoted to his family, moving to Florida in 1984 to care for his parents, the late John S. and Victoria Dada Sununu, and ultimately made Florida his home. In 1990, he opened and ran a financial advisory firm, Sununu Management, Inc. and since 2006 he was Vice-President of Investments for Newbridge Securities in Boca Raton, where he loved the work and interaction with his colleagues in the office.



Charles never lost his passion for the performing arts, and never stopped writing and editing scripts. His generous spirit, warm heart, and infectious laughter will be remembered by all who were fortunate to have known him. He is survived and deeply missed by his loving family, including his brother and sister-in-law, John H. and Nancy Hayes Sununu of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire and his sister, Alexandra Sununu of Westbury, New York, and his twelve nieces and nephews, and twenty-six grandnieces and grandnephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Windham, New Hampshire, followed by burial at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Salem, New Hampshire.



