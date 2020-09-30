Mr. Charlie Grant passed away September 23rd , 2020 at the Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lake, FL.
Mr. Grant is survived by his children; Maurice Grant, Charlie Grant, Jr, FL, Xzatany Grant, Angela Nelson, Hailey Nelson, mother, Albertha Jenkins, sisters; Beverly White, Jeanette P. Wilson, FL, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
raveside Service for Mr. Grant will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Monteocha, FL, Minister Brenda Powers, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 30, 2020.