1/1
Charlie Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Charlie Grant passed away September 23rd , 2020 at the Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lake, FL.

Mr. Grant is survived by his children; Maurice Grant, Charlie Grant, Jr, FL, Xzatany Grant, Angela Nelson, Hailey Nelson, mother, Albertha Jenkins, sisters; Beverly White, Jeanette P. Wilson, FL, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

raveside Service for Mr. Grant will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Monteocha, FL, Minister Brenda Powers, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved