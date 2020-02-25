|
Moore, Charlie W., 71, of Margate, FL passed away 02/24/2020. Born in Miami, FL in 1948, he is survived by his beloved wife, Irene Kivetz-Moore, his dear brothers Lou(Sheri), Joe(Arlene), Dave(Susie), and cherished sisters Elizabeth Moore and Mary Scheiber. He is also survived by his sister in law Janet Kivetz Manfredo(Pat). He was adored by his nieces and nephews, Gerrit, Erin, Scott, Christina, Amanda, Melissa, Mike, Justin, and Stephen. May his memory be a blessing always. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, 02/26/2020 at Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, FL with a burial to follow on the grounds.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020