Charlotte A. Williams


1932 - 2020
Charlotte A. Williams Obituary
Williams, Charlotte A., (Dutch), went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Donald and her son David. She was born in Lakewood, New Jersey on December 21, 1932, to George and Elizabeth Matthews. She is survived by her seven children, Donald Jr. (Janice) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Ann (David) of North Port, FL, Elizabeth of Okeechobee, FL, Danny (Nancy) of New Tazewell, Tennessee, Dwayne (Patti) of Port Charlotte, FL, Janet of Port Charlotte, FL and Matt (Sabrina) of Fort Lauderdale, FL., 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

No celebration of life is scheduled at this time. In her honor, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 34238.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
