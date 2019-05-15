Home

Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
954-438-8222
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
Charlotte B. Harvey Obituary
Charlotte passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10th, with her family by her side. Just two weeks shy of her 96th birthday, she was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 24, 1923. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Diaz (Felix), her 7 grandchildren and her 13 great grandchildren.Her family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1st, from 5-8pm with a service at 7pm at Scarano's Funeral Chapel, 9000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlotte's name can be made to one of the following: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, , or the National .
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 15 to May 30, 2019
