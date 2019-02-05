Charlotte Gertrude Burns, 88, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 after a long illness.She is survived by her children, Debbie Kane (Bill), John Burns (Mary), Ralph Burns, Jr., Desiree Newman (Ed), Valarie Lasher (Barry), 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, and her sister Vera Larrabee Kass.She is predeceased by her husband Ralph Ernest Burns and their son Steven Burns and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.She was born September 23, 1930 in Dover-Foxcroft Maine and was raised in Waltham, MA. She is the of daughter of Clinton Larrabee and Blanche Yeomans. Charlotte met her husband, Ralph in April 1948 at a dance in Watertown, MA. They married later that year on October 17th and had been married for 62 years when he passed away in 2011. She was a devoted wife and he adored her. She loved her job as Supervisor of the File Room at Hull & Company. She was unanimously chosen as Outstanding Employee of the Year for an unprecedented two times. She was chosen for her exceptionally positive attitude and her hard work and dedication. But Charlotte's top priority was always her family. She was loving and caring. Her face lit up and arms opened wide every time one of her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren came to visit. Charlotte had a big heart and was kind to everyone. She was always willing to help someone in need. She always looked at life with a positive attitude and was beautiful inside as well as out.Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, 6301 Taft St.,Hollywood, FL 33024. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5th, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 10 a.m Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary