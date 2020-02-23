Home

Charlotte Helene Gale

Charlotte Helene Gale Obituary
Of Coral Springs, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020

Adored wife of David to whom she was married 59 years

Loving mother of Jeff & Pam Gale and Laurie & Tim Temes

Cherished grandmother of Caroline, Steven, Anthony and Jeffrey and numerous other family members.

Originally from Chicago she attended the Univ. of Illinois where she earned a BA in English. Charlotte then went on to receive her master's degree from Boston Univ. Charlotte & David settled in Wilmington, Delaware where she was an educator holding positions as teacher, professor and writing school director and teacher of English to non-native English speaking people of foreign countries. Charlotte was an avid reader of books.

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend who had a giving and sweet personality along with a great sense of humor. She loved her cats and taking care of her many plants.

Memorial contributions may be made to CurePSP.org.

Funeral services Private

KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES - 561-717-2874 / kronishfuneral.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
