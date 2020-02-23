|
Of Coral Springs, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020
Adored wife of David to whom she was married 59 years
Loving mother of Jeff & Pam Gale and Laurie & Tim Temes
Cherished grandmother of Caroline, Steven, Anthony and Jeffrey and numerous other family members.
Originally from Chicago she attended the Univ. of Illinois where she earned a BA in English. Charlotte then went on to receive her master's degree from Boston Univ. Charlotte & David settled in Wilmington, Delaware where she was an educator holding positions as teacher, professor and writing school director and teacher of English to non-native English speaking people of foreign countries. Charlotte was an avid reader of books.
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend who had a giving and sweet personality along with a great sense of humor. She loved her cats and taking care of her many plants.
Memorial contributions may be made to CurePSP.org.
Funeral services Private
KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES - 561-717-2874 / kronishfuneral.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020