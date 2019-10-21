|
Cheryl Lynn Donnellan (nee Vroegh), 63, passed away peacefully October 16, 2019. She was born in South Holland, Illinois, a suburb on the south side of Chicago that was rich in her Dutch heritage. Her family moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1969 when she became a permanent resident. Upon graduating from Fort Lauderdale Christian Academy, she continued her education at Broward College, while at the same time working in the banking and legal professions. She continued her career as a real estate broker. She was a loving wife to her best friend and husband, Dave for 35 years whom she met while travelling on an airplane to South Florida, after both were visiting their hometown of Chicago. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law. She will be most remembered for her outgoing, kind, engaging and compassionate personality that greatly impacted everyone she encountered, allowing her to develop meaningful relationships with countless people who considered her a friend. Her devotion to her faith and family and her amazingly positive attitude never wavered despite her many medical challenges. Cheryl is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Katherine and Kerry; grandchildren Kai and Payten; her mother, Grace DeBoer; and her brothers Sidney (Vickie) and Jerry. Cheryl was predeceased by her father Garrett Vroegh Jr.; her stepfather Sidney Deboer; and her brother Garry Vroegh. Cheryl will be deeply missed by many but will forever live on in our hearts. Friends will be welcomed on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4:00-7:00pm at Baird Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ Church Methodist, 4845 NE 25th Ave, Fort Lauderdale.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation at https://www.jdch.com/about/foundation/give/donate
