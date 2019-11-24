|
CHRIST LAPI, 75, of Coral Springs, Florida died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Joi Lapi and Aimee (David) Sax, grandchildren Riley Morgan, Hayden Sax, and Kailani Sax, sisters Bessie Magnani and Olga (Nick) Yanapulos along with many nieces and nephews. Christ loved his family, business, dancing, sports, animals and lived his life to the fullest. His smile and generous spirit will be missed terribly by all. Friends may gather at the KRAEER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs, Fl. On Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm., Mass of Christian Burial will be said 11 am., Wednesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church 9950 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs, FL. Followed by burial at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Kidney Foundation in his honor.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019