Christina Rose Gardaphe, 65, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday October 31, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1955 in Melrose Park, Illinois to Frank Ralph Lullo and Betty Sue Lullo. Christina graduated from Fenton High School, located in Bensenville, Illinois class of 1973. Attended Broward Community College. Christina worked as a data registrar at Palm View Elementary School in Pompano Beach, Florida for thirty (30) years and retired in 2018. Christina loved cooking, dancing, gymnastics, and watching her grandchildren.



Christina is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Michael J. Gardaphe; her daughters Marnae (Miguel) Gines and Gina (Jason) Storrings; five grandchildren, Mia, Sophia, Lucas, Isabelle, and Londyn; her siblings, Frank (Maureen) Lullo and Bonnie (Gregory) Payne, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Christina is predeceased by her sister, Nina Lullo-Dubrock.



Funeral services will be conducted at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441 on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1PM.



