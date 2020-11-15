1/1
Christina Rose (Lullo) Gardaphe
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Rose Gardaphe, 65, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday October 31, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1955 in Melrose Park, Illinois to Frank Ralph Lullo and Betty Sue Lullo. Christina graduated from Fenton High School, located in Bensenville, Illinois class of 1973. Attended Broward Community College. Christina worked as a data registrar at Palm View Elementary School in Pompano Beach, Florida for thirty (30) years and retired in 2018. Christina loved cooking, dancing, gymnastics, and watching her grandchildren.

Christina is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Michael J. Gardaphe; her daughters Marnae (Miguel) Gines and Gina (Jason) Storrings; five grandchildren, Mia, Sophia, Lucas, Isabelle, and Londyn; her siblings, Frank (Maureen) Lullo and Bonnie (Gregory) Payne, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Christina is predeceased by her sister, Nina Lullo-Dubrock.

Funeral services will be conducted at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441 on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Saint Ambrose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lesley Hitch
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved