Christopher Argenziano, 58, passed away on Friday, May 31. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Argenziano and the adored grandfather ("Papa") of Michael, Jordan, Jacob, Emily and Maddie. The son of John and Anne Argenziano, he was the brother of Ramona (Bunny) Cotter, Maria Argenziano, Jack Argenziano, Guy Argenziano, and James Argenziano (deceased) as well as brothers-in-law Jim Tunkey and Brian Silbon. A private Mass and memorial service will be held at a date TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris's name to the "Chris Argenziano Memorial" at gofundme.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 7, 2019
