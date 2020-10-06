Christopher J. Cleary, 58, passed peacefully away on October 2, 2020 in Weston, Florida. Born in Passaic, New Jersey, Christopher was an attorney, father and friend. He is survived by his travel partner, best friend, and daughter Amanda Cleary, his siblings Steven, Laura and Robert. He is predeceased by his parents Joe and Kathleen Cleary. He graduated from Rutgers University and the University of Miami School of Law, he was a member in good standing with the Florida Bar Association and worked for Laurence Leavy and Associates, PA. He was a second degree black belt in Martial Arts. He had a passion for travel, photography, the UM Hurricanes, the NY Jets, and the Florida Panthers. Christopher lived his life on his own terms with honor, intention and integrity. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, colleagues and all those who knew him. No services will be held but we ask all those who knew him to fondly reflect on his life.



