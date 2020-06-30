Christopher Saheed of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Provincetown, MA passed away on June 25, three years after being diagnoes with pancreatic cancer. He was born in New Bedford, Dec. 23, 1952, the son of the late Edward and Lorraine Rondeau Saheed. Christopher grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, graduated Nova High School in Davie and then pursued a degree in education at Tufts University. He later received a J.D. degree from Suffolk University, as well as a master's degree in education from Harvard. Christopher spent his entire 37 year career as an educator at Cambridge Rindge and Latin school as an English teacher, dean, and finally as a principal. After retirement, he was a team consultant for SchoolWorks, evaluating charter schools across the country. He is survived by his loving husband and partner of 43 years, Stephen Nonack, his beloved aunt Carol Rondeau of Ft. Lauderdale, his brother and sister-in-law Peter and Ruth Nonack of Swarthmore, PA, nephews Christopher and Henry Nonack and their wives, dear cousins and their families in Massachusetts, Florida, Virginia, and Kansas and a large supportive network of friends who brought such laughter, joy, and comfort into his life. Memorial gifts in his memory may be made to the Dr. Christopher Saheed Future Educators Scholarship at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, or to the Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Ft. Lauderdale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store