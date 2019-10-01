Home

St Demetrios Greek Orthodox
815 NE 15th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
815 NE 15th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
815 NE 15th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Christos D. Kirkiles Obituary
Christos Demetrios Kirkiles, passed away this past Friday at the age of 83. He was a beloved husband and father. Christos was born in Meligalas Greece. He came to the United States in 1963.

He was a businessman and community leader. His restaurant "the Copper Kettle" was a fixture of Fort Lauderdale. He was passionate about education. He firmly believed education was an ongoing endeavor beyond mere classrooms and always passionately stated "school comes first." His passion for history, science, and philosophy was infectious. He often studied nutrition and medicine. He fondly quoted Hippocrates: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." His intellect would often invariably lead to many cosmopolitan conversations with friends.

He was a true patriarch of his family and worked tirelessly to provide for them and ensured his children's educations. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Emily and their three children Demetrios, Martha, and Penelope.

The funeral and viewing will be this Wednesday October 2 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 815 NE 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 (Telephone: 954-467-1515) The viewing is at 10am. Service is at 11am. In addition in lieu of flowers a donation may be made in the name of "Christos D. Kirkiles" to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019
