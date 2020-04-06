Home

Civia Arlene (Spiegel) Yellin

The family of Civia Yellin, 85, is saddened to announce her passing in Delray Beach, FL on April 5, 2020. Civia, of Irvington, NJ, was a dental hygienist who later managed a multi-practice dental group. She relished in the accomplishments of her family - raised in East Brunswick, NJ - who served the public interest in law, medicine, and the armed forces.

Civia is tragically predeceased by her son Dr. Lawrence Yellin, daughter Nancy, daughter-in-law Robin (Moore), and grandson Nate whose lives were senselessly claimed by a drunk driver in 1997, and her loving husband Arthur, who passed shortly thereafter.

Over the past twenty years, she has exemplified unimaginable strength, ensuring the lasting memory of her family's legacy and advocating for the causes she tirelessly supported.

Civia will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son Joel, brother Ed (late Karen), nieces and nephews Randi (Richard) Kessler, Jeffrey; Neil (late Beth; Angie) Spiegel, Ryan, Ricky; Ian (Crystal) Spiegel, Evan, Lucy; extended family Amy Bromberg (David Goldstein), Sara (Isaama), Devra; Jill (Matt) Fellner; Denise Tremmel, Tatiana, Raphael; and countless other friends and family members whose lives she's touched.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and Shiva will be conducted privately.

Donations in Civia's memory can be made to the Rutgers University Yellin Family Biomedical Colloquium Fund. Please be sure to mark gifts as tributes to the Yellin Family.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2020
