Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Claire D. McMahon


1933 - 2020
Claire D. McMahon Obituary
Claire D. McMahon, b August 7, 1933, d March 12, 2020. Creative homemaker, she loved good recipes, dinner parties, beautiful clothes, dancing, her flower garden and her home. She was born and grew up in the Chicago area, calling Oak Park her home for many years. She married her high school sweetheart in 1953 and they remained devoted to each other until his passing earlier this year. They moved to Wilton Manors in 1969, citing "summer all year round" as their reason, and enjoyed boating on Fort Lauderdale's famous canals for many years. She was loved by many and will be missed. She is survived by her daughter Robin and grandson Spencer. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020
