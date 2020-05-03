Miss Claire's passions were teaching and learning. Claire was born in South Boston, MA to Victoria (Caristi) and Bob Hennessey. Daddy had a love for music and taught Claire and her two sisters how to play the piano and ukulele. The three girls began sharing their entertainment skills by singing and dancing in shows at the local parish. At age 20, Claire met Richie Stravinsky in a local coffee shop in Southie. He was the love of her life. Shortly after meeting, they ran off to New Hampshire to be married.



Living in Dorchester and then Quincy, MA, they had four children. When the marriage ended, Claire did whatever it took to support the young family. It was here that she first taught at a preschool, igniting her passion for the Montessori Method. "Miss Claire" was born.



Seeking a fresh start, Claire moved the family to Fort Lauderdale, FL in 1968. Claire lived in the Fort Lauderdale/Pompano, FL area for almost 50 years. Early jobs included waitressing at Lum's Hot Dogs on Fort Lauderdale Beach. She worked at the Children's House preschool before owning and operating Cypress Montessori in Pompano Beach with her daughter, Mary Anne (Miss Honey) Pfaff. Claire's "dream come true" was to have her own school and she cherished her years teaching children and then their children.



Claire moved to San Diego in 2015 to be close to family. She was a seeker in spiritual matters, sampling religions and philosophies across the spectrum. She settled on a form of humanism; progressive values without supernaturalism. She never lost her insatiable curiosity and her zeal for social justice. She was a huge fan of Oprah and Barack Obama.



Claire is predeceased by ex-husband Richard F. Stravinsky of Quincy, MA, siblings Anne Russell of Harwich, MA and Therese McCarty of Duxbury, MA, children Mary Anne (Honey) Pfaff of Pompano Beach, FL and Rob Stravinsky (Phyllis Farina) of Deerfield Beach, FL.



Survivors include her sons Rick Stravinsky (Astrid Falkenberg) and Paul Stravinsky of San Diego, son-in-law Tom Pfaff of West End, NC, grandchildren Robbie Stravinsky (Nicki Poucher) of Waterford, CT, Carolyn de Agosto (Ericson) of Oakland, CA, Ian Stravinsky (Joanna Smith) of San Diego, Victoria Derrington (Steve) of Oceanside CA, Jay Stravinsky (Kelly Peters) of Encinitas, CA, Andrea Stravinsky (Aaron Pfeifer) of West Palm Beach, FL, Gina Stravinsky of San Diego, and 4 great-grandchildren. BFF's are Marilyn Ravenhall of Delray Beach, FL and Pam DeVelder of Portland, OR.



Some of Claire's beliefs:



Your most powerful weapon is to commit tiny acts of compassion.



Compassion is the only true religion.



Kids forgive easily because they choose happiness over righteousness.



Teaching is, after all, a form of show business. - Steve Martin



No services are planned.



