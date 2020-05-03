Claire Spirer passed away on April 29, 2020 of natural causes, one month shy of her 96th birthday, at the Sholom Home in St Paul, MN. She is buried at the Beth David Cemetery in New York. Claire was the beloved wife of Sidney Spirer (b. 4/15/1915), who passed away on May 30, 2010 in Coral Springs, Florida. They were married for 62 years.
Claire and Sidney were the core of a close family in whom they took great joy and had much pride. They were the loving parents of two daughters – Janet Spirer (Richard Ruff) and Jodie Spirer (Patrick McNamee) - as well as two granddaughters – Rachel McNamee Doely (Peter Doely) and Hannah Spirer McNamee all of whom she adored. Since moving to St. Paul three years ago, Claire became a great grandmother to Astrid Sidney Doely and Ingrid Linnea Doely, who were highlights in her life. Moving to St. Paul allowed Claire to see Jodie often. It gave Rachel and Hannah the chance to visit regularly and to develop deeper relationships that they all cherished. Janet visited often from San Diego giving Claire the opportunity to spend special time with her, with her two daughters and her whole family.
Claire grew up in Brooklyn, New York (b. 5/18/24), the daughter of Celia and Samuel Weitzner. She was predeceased by her three sisters.
Claire and Sidney lived in Brooklyn, NY for most of their adult life before moving to Coral Springs, Florida where she resided for 35 years. They led active lives for which both were very grateful, including many friends, close family, and many trips with their daughters throughout the world.
Donations in Claire's memory can be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 3, 2020.