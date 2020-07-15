Clare Roche Cook



15 July 1934-1 July 2020



Clare was dearly loved and cared for by her husband, Don Cook. She in turn, was his loyal and loving wife. Their dedication to each other was the main focus in both their lives.



Clare was predeceased by her sister Esther Flaherty, her brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, all of Counyty Mayo, Ireland.



She is sadly missed by her husband, Don Cook, her Sister, Maura McGreal, her brother Tom Roche, her bothers-in-law, sister-in-law and her numerous nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.



Clare moved alone from home in Murisk, Co. Mayo to Dublin at age 18. She then made her way, again alone, to South Florida, via London, Boston and to Miami in 1963.



She loved working and, among many others places in in broward County, she worked at Mama Mia's, Adam's Rib and Cosco. Clare was caring and loving to her friends, co-workers, and customers.



She was gregarious, quick to smile, and had an Irish twinkle in her bright blue eyes that was impossible to resist.



There will be a small memorial of close friends and family to be announced after the Covid virus has subsided.



We will all miss her so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store