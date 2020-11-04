1/
CLARK JOSEPH BIENER
1945 - 2020

Pompano Beach, Florida Born in the Bronx ,NYC, March 3,1945-October 19,2020.Son of the late Morris and Pauline Biener(Klein).Predeceased by his Brother Howard Biener.Attended WH Taft High School, Bronx, NYC and Univ of Miami.Former Owner of Street Life Clothing,NYC.Councilor at the Village, Miami. Actor, Singer, Loved Doo Wop and Dancing. Survived by Cousins Michael and Lucinda Lickver, of Sturbridge, MA., and their children, Jeremy Lickver, Janine Drake and Carly Bean. Broward Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Due to the Pandemic, there are no calling hours, Private burial.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 3, 2020
My Cousin , loved him so much. Great memories. Very talented. RIP
Michael Lickver
Family
