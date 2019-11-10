Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Claude LaVern Gourley Jr., 77, of Margate, passed away on November 3, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale.

Claude LaVern Gourley Jr. was born West Palm Beach, Florida to Claude L. Gourley Sr. and Margaret Ann James Gourley Koschnick on February 28, 1942. He went to school at Lake Worth Junior High. He married Ruth G. Gourley on July 15,1961 in Lake Worth, Florida. He worked as an Auto Parts/Tire advisor for Bridgestone/Firestone for 17 years.

Claude LaVern Gourley Jr. is preceded in death by (Father) Claude L. Gourley Sr. (Brother) Charles "Chuck" Gourley Koschnick (Mother) Margaret Ann Gourley-Koschnick

(Claude LaVern Gourley Jr.) is survived by (Spouse) Ruth G. Gourley, (Daughter) Cynthia A. Holliday (Son-in-law) Michael P. Holliday, (Son) Claude (Bernie) L.Gourley III, (Sister) Gloria Koschnick , Grandchildren, Crystal Holliday Somers (spouse) Sean P. Somers and Katie Leigh Holliday, Brandon Louis Gourley-Ferrara, Great-Grandchildren, Liam Somers, Cheyanne Somers and Savannah Somers.

The family of Claude L. Gourley Jr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Coconut Creek/Margate Fire Rescue and all the Doctors and Nurses at Florida Medical Center for their compassion during our hardship.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019
