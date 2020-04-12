Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Claude M. Terpening


1928 - 2020
Claude Michael Terpening died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida. He was 91. Claude was born in Port Chester, New York on May 16, 1928 to Claude and Helen (Healy) Terpening before the family lived in Purchase, New York and settled in Mattituck, New York in 1945. Claude started his career as an English teacher at Oyster Bay High School, then chairman of the English department at Newfield High School and retired as an Assistant Principal at Centereach High School in 1982. Claude married Jean MacMillan at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church in Mattituck, New York on June 25, 1955 and later raised two daughters Margaret ("Marnie") and Christine ("Chris") in Kings Park, New York. Claude's talents and hobbies were many including golfing, gardening, reading, writing, watching football and baseball games, and solving crossword puzzles. He was a devoted parishioner of Nativity Catholic Church in Hollywood, Florida. He stayed active, yet also loved his sweets. Growing a loving family with deep Irish roots meant everything to Claude. Spending time together was more valuable to him than gifts at birthdays and holidays. His dinner toast always ended with "to the family!" followed by a clink of the glasses around the table. Claude is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Helen; his sister Patricia "Pat" Krueger; and his sister Beatrice "Bea" Sawicki. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Jean Terpening; his sister Maureen "Mickey" Sacker; his daughters Marnie Carter (Gene) and Chris Whelan; his granddaughters Meagan Whelan and Kelly Mulligan (Nolan); his great granddaughters Mikaela and Keira Mulligan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Claude will be missed by all who loved him. The family will have a private prayer service at Landmark Funeral Home in Hollywood, Florida before he is later laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, New York. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
