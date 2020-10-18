Claudia Rhoda Williams-Hope was born on November 3, 1956 and passed on October 9, 2020 at the age of 63, with her dedicated friend, Deborah Wood, by her side.



Claudia was preceded in death by her grandmother Ruby Williams, Father Hubert Williams, and her brother Ramie Williams. She is survived by her son Arthur Williams, Mother Linda Tyson (George), and stepmother Angela "Big Mama" Williams. Brothers: Mackberth (Olga), Aldon (Joanne), Orville (Zepha), Gibson (Anette), Embert (Louisa), Nickie Pierre, and Macbeth Pierre (Pam) Clyde Williams. Sisters: Royette McPherson, Jacqueline Blythewood (Joseph), Elma and Bernard Williams, Athlene Fontine (Timothy), Elva Downer (Cordel), Claudette Williams, and her sweet little Shih tzu, Coco. She had numerous nephews, grandnephews, nieces, grandnieces, and cousins.







As a passionate and astute businesswoman, Claudia had an enthusiasm for bringing high-end merchandise to her customers at several airport locations, most recently with her niece Brittany in Melbourne, FL. Claudia was a great chef and loved to host family and friends on special occasions with her Caribbean specialties. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and always kept up with the latest in fashion-never to be seen without her classy look: signature red lipstick, beautifully coordinating purse and shoes, and her red nails.



Claudia was passionate about helping those from underrepresented backgrounds. Through her Hope Foundation, she was able to help disadvantaged youth and impact their lives, giving them hope and a chance to succeed. Claudia was always willing to lend a helping hand and often did it anonymously. She never made a big deal when it came to gift-giving-it just made her happy to see a smile on their face.







Claudia's beautiful, charming smile always lit up a room. Her can-do and winsome personality, savvy business acumen, and love for life and family will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.







Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes in the Pines Memorial Chapel. Her family will be receiving visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00, with a service to follow in the chapel. 9000 Pines Blvd. Pembroke, FL. Claudia will be laid to rest in Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens North Cemetery. 3001 N. 72nd Ave. Hollywood, FL



