Clayton Peter Stiles passed unexpectedly on April 2, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1956 in Queens, NY to parents Melvin D. Stiles and Edith DeSantis Stiles. At the age of 14 he moved to Ft. Lauderdale where he attended Northeast High School class of '74. He was a graduate of FAU in Boca Raton. He was most loved by his wife of 24 years Kimberlee Linus Stiles, son Ben 21, and daughter Mary Catherine 19. His family and friends will remember him as a kind and gentle man. He will be deeply missed by his in-laws, nieces, nephews, the Linus family in Vero Beach and Boca Raton, the Gwin family in Atlanta, and many friends who adore him. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019