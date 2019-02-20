Home

St Nicholas Episcopal Church
1111 E Sample Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St Nicholas Episcopal Church
1111 E. Sample Rd
Pompano Beach, FL
Clayton (Clay) Gendron, 55, of Deerfield Beach, passed away suddenly on February 10th. Clay was a veteran of the US Navy and a graduate of Florida Atlantic University. He was a long time loyal employee of Sea Ranch Condominiums in Boca Raton. He is survived by his devoted wife Patti, his loving sons Darren and Nick (wife Shelly), his brother John Megyas (wife Gloria) and his sister Ann Megyas (husband Rick). Services are at noon, Sat 2/23 at St Nicholas Episcopal Church, 1111 E. Sample Rd, Pompano Beach, followed by a Celebration of Life at Patio Joe's Pub 4809 N. Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach. We will all miss your wisdom, your humor and your boundless love and loyalty.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
