Colin Charles Happ, beloved son, brother and friend, passed into the Lord's arms on March 4, 2020. Colin was taken way too soon, but his family and friends will always remember and treasure him for the truly amazing individual he was. Colin was loved by so many and our hearts ache for our loss, but we take comfort in knowing that God has big plans for Colin. Colin is survived by his loving parents, Bryan and Colleen, his big sister Regan, his big brother Weston, grandparents Ernest and Kathleen Rondeau and Robert and Carol Happ, and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services for Colin will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach (The Pink Church). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Colin to Cross Community Church, 841 SE 2nd Court, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 – www.thecrosscc.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2020