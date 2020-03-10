Home

POWERED BY

Colin Charles Happ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colin Charles Happ Obituary
Colin Charles Happ, beloved son, brother and friend, passed into the Lord's arms on March 4, 2020. Colin was taken way too soon, but his family and friends will always remember and treasure him for the truly amazing individual he was. Colin was loved by so many and our hearts ache for our loss, but we take comfort in knowing that God has big plans for Colin. Colin is survived by his loving parents, Bryan and Colleen, his big sister Regan, his big brother Weston, grandparents Ernest and Kathleen Rondeau and Robert and Carol Happ, and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services for Colin will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach (The Pink Church). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Colin to Cross Community Church, 841 SE 2nd Court, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 – www.thecrosscc.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -